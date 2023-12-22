The Chargers waived Joseph-Day on Friday.

The fifth-year defensive lineman had started all 14 of the Chargers' games thus far, recording 31 total tackles, including three tackles for loss (all of which were sacks). Austin Johnson is now the lone defensive tackle in Los Angeles, so he'll likely assume the starting duties going forwards. Joseph-Day is expected to be a hot commodity once he clears waivers and should have no problems finding a new team.