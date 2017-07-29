Tretola was released by the Giants on Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Tretola had a turbulent offseason which included an alleged fight outside of a bar and a separate incident where he was shot in the leg. Coach Mike Mularkey indicated that the former sixth-round pick's inability to practice due to the injury and overall poor judgement both played factors in the decision. Tretola will hope to find a fresh start else where.

