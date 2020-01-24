Senior Bowl Preview: Joshua Kelley, Van Jefferson, Justin Herbert the top prospects to watch for Fantasy

MOBILE, Ala. — The Senior Bowl is the best collegiate all-star game out there. Every year you'll find draft prospects who turn into NFL draft picks and eventually blossom into Fantasy contributors. NFL coaches and scouts convene in Mobile, Alabama to see the players work out in practice for three days before taking to the field for the game itself. Last year's week of practices helped guys like Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Tony Pollard, Gardner Minshew and Daniel Jones become fast risers in the NFL draft.

This year's crop of rookies is really good. The best — Burrow, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and J.K. Dobbins — weren't at the Senior Bowl because they didn't have to "prove" anything. But the guys right behind them at their respective positions were represented, and they put on a show.

Here's an overview:

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is the headliner.

Running backs weren't great

Wide receivers WERE great — it's a super-stocked position

Tight ends were unheralded but impressive

Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday and Wednesday kicked off my quest to find the next great players who will help us win in Fantasy Football. I spent time in the press box watching and taking notes but found videos on social media of the players who impressed me the most.

Quarterbacks

Top prospect: Justin Herbert, Oregon

Other than a handful of off-target throws throughout his practices, Herbert was very good. He put a lot of passes right on his targets including plenty that went downfield for 15-plus yards. For a kid who started taking snaps under center two weeks ago, Herbert looked just fine dropping back and firing downfield. Mechanically and fundamentally, Herbert is polished with a strong arm.

Justin Herbert to Van Jefferson:



Van gets inside leverage and stacks, Herbert places it where only Van can get it and he snatches it at its highest point #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/2zc4Lvm2iA — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 23, 2020

South squad TD from @oregonfootball QB Justin Herbert to @LSUfootball TE Stephen Sullivan in red-zone period.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/9lrvk0TNAP — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 23, 2020

The Senior Bowl week didn't put Herbert in a position where he had to lead a comeback or play under serious pass rush pressure. When under those conditions in college, he didn't always deliver. I haven't drilled down too much into his games yet, but those were the times I saw him get scattershot with the football. I doubt we'll see much of that in the Senior Bowl game but it is something that could concern potential NFL teams. Herbert should be a regular NFL starter by the middle of 2020 and might be useful in Fantasy as a bye-week replacement depending on where he winds up and who he plays from week to week.

Next best: Jordan Love, Utah; Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Love may have locked up a top-50 selection with his Senior Bowl, showing off his arm strength and accuracy over a couple of practices. On Tuesday alone he made several perfect in-the-bucket throws down the sideline but also showed some touch, including this long out-route throw to the numbers.

Like how Love took a little off this. Good placement: pic.twitter.com/qGqDHW61Yc — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) January 22, 2020

Love went through a lot in his senior season including a new coach and changes to the Utah State offense, but he proved this week he's a candidate to start in the NFL. Perhaps he'll be a fringe Fantasy starter someday.

Hurts improved as the week went on, completing more passes and throwing more comfortably by his second practice. Only rarely did he run a zone-read type of play and was focused on showing off what he could do as a thrower. He's going to get slapped with the "project" label during the draft process but a team interested in merging its offense with what's going on in the college ranks will consider Hurts. For now he's probably worth stashing in long-term keeper leagues.

Running backs

Top prospect: Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Kelley impressed me the most throughout the week, particularly since I came into the Senior Bowl wanting more from him after watching a couple of his college games. Maybe it was the offense he was in or the O-line he played behind with the Bruins, because in Mobile he showed off acceleration and good vision while also displaying patience on some other runs. He seems mature for the position. This example of his speed might make you want to draft him with a late-round pick no matter when he gets drafted:

Here’s a couple highlights from Joshua Kelley and Darnay Holmes at the Reese’s Senior Bowl today. #UCLA #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/bMmYZKUJbb — Matt Joye (@mattjoye) January 23, 2020

Kelley also had the best size combination among his peers at 5-foot-10 1/2 and 214 pounds. Only one other back, Antonio Gibson of Memphis, weighed more.

Next best: Too many to name

Kelley legitimately felt like the prospect with the best chance to potentially become an every-down back. Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn said he'd love to be a bell-cow back but was pretty honest when he felt he'd end up in a rotation. He also got sidelined after the first practice and was ruled out for the game. Other running backs are either too small (like Baylor's JaMycal Hasty, who is fast) or too stereotyped as a passing-downs back (Florida's Lamical Perine or Memphis' Antonio Gibson), or in the case of Arizona State's Eno Benjamin, both.

All of the Senior Bowl running backs have good traits but none seem to have a very good chance to be a future first-round Fantasy pick. That being said, all of them probably have a very good chance to be complementary running backs who could end up being useful at some point in their careers for Fantasy.

Wide receivers

Top prospects - smaller & shifty: Van Jefferson, Florida & K.J. Hill, Ohio State

I couldn't decide between Jefferson and Hill for the best non-giant receiver for the week, so they're both getting the nod. Jefferson stood out from the first practice with silky smooth route-running and the ability to change his speed to help him get open — and man, did he get open a bunch.

One of my favorites for the #SeniorBowl is Florida WR Van Jefferson. Crispy route runner pic.twitter.com/mCAQoc8DbO — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 21, 2020

Hill was equally devastating in every practice as a route-runner, using quick feet to ditch defenders and make grabs. He also picked up a catch on a hotly contested pass and also brought in a ridiculous one-handed reception on the third day of practice.

K.J. Hill, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/5Z6Ch1M584 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 23, 2020

Ohio State's K.J. Hill has been phenomenal in one-on-ones in both North practices. He's moving up boards with his performance this week. pic.twitter.com/36ItEdgIoY — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 23, 2020

Both are close to NFL-ready, potentially as slot receivers. Both are right around 6-feet tall and just under 200 pounds. It wouldn't surprise me if both rose to starting roles by October, though who they catch passes from will clearly matter.

Next best in this category: Austin Mack, Ohio State; Quartney Davis, Texas A&M

Top prospect - bigger & rangy: Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

This could have been split between two, three or four big receivers who stood out throughout the week, but Jennings was my favorite. The 6-foot-3 receiver played as physically and violently in practice as we saw in games, moving people as a blocker. But he also was such a smooth route runner given his size, accelerating quickly and using double-moves to get open. He felt like the most complete receiver on the roster who was 6-foot-2 or taller. Here's my favorite catch from the week:

Jauan Jennings is a bully pic.twitter.com/6HLQRMkS5g — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 21, 2020

I was asked on CBS Sports HQ to name a team he'd thrive on, and I picked the Packers. Jennings looks like a guy who can win in single coverage and make clutch receptions with a defender hanging on him. He also has proven to be a good route runner who can line up anywhere, including the backfield. He's also a dangerous blocker. If he went to a team like Green Bay and was that team's only receiver addition from the offseason, he'd garner some final-pick attention in seasonal leagues.

Next best in this category: Michael Pittman Jr., USC; Denzel Mims, Baylor; Chase Claypool, Notre Dame; Collin Johnson, Texas

Here's what you need to know about all of these guys: They're huge. They're all going to run fast for their size and all have a chance to carve out a role with whichever teams draft them in 2020. Claypool is particularly interesting because he practically looks like a tight end when he's in pads. Johnson is practically 6-foot-6, the tallest receiver at the Senior Bowl, and he moves well. Mims' stock shot way up with a week's worth of good practices and Pittman is a well-rounded athlete with a football pedigree.

Tight ends

Top prospect: Stephen Sullivan, LSU

In terms of all-around play, no tight end was better than Sullivan. He dominated 1-on-1 drills with good lateral agility and speed, not to mention using his 6-foot-5 frame and 85-inch wingspan to snag passes away from smaller defenders. He also was pretty perfect as a blocker, something that can help him get on the field quickly. Everything here is juicy but I loved that second catch he made:

LSU TE Stephen Sullivan has flown under the radar a bit, but I believe he's having a good week. Sullivan shows long and quick strides down the field, smoothness in his routes and strength at the catch point. He was also really physical as a blocker, stymieing each defender. pic.twitter.com/7vv9fkZocZ — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) January 23, 2020

He just might have enough versatility to be an asset as soon as this season, though most teams (and Fantasy managers) will gravitate to his receiving skills. Maybe, just maybe, he has a shot to help out Fantasy squads in 2020, though 2021 is more likely.

Next best: Adam Trautman, Dayton; Harrison Bryant, FAU

Trautman and Bryant are both small-school prospects who didn't shrivel up against Power 5 competition. Trautman is not only a beastly blocker (sometimes he took on two defenders!) but he's a burgeoning receiving weapon as well. He moves well for a man his size and was juking dudes in 1-on-1 drills. His straight-line speed might end up surprising us at the combine. Bryant admitted he needed to work on his blocking but there's no question about what he can deliver as a receiver. He's cut-on-dime quick coming out of his breaks and looks like a chain-moving tight end. I'm not sure if either of these guys will ascend to a level of Kelce-Kittle-Ertz, but they'll have opportunities for sure.