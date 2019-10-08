Perry was re-signed Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The running back made a good impression throughout training camp but suffered a quad injury, ended up on IR, and was ultimately given an injury settlement. With Zay Jones being traded to the Raiders, there was an extra spot on the roster and the Bills will use it to beef up their running back room, one where rookie Devin Singletary is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. Perry was eligible to return because six weeks have passed since the aforementioned settlement.

