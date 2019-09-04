Perry (quadriceps) has been given an injury settlement by the Bills, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Perry likely wasn't going to make the team anyway, nor was this considered a season-long injury, so he can now get to work on his next NFL destination. The Bills could re-sign Perry after a certain period of time has passed if he finds no other suitors and if one of their current running backs doesn't work out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week