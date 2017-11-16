Senquez Golson: Joins Bucs practice squad
Golson signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
A 2015 second-round pick of the Steelers following a successful college career at Ole Miss, Golson's NFL tenure has been marred by a series of injuries that have prevented him from ever getting on the field in a regular-season game. Golson has been unsigned since being released by the Steelers during final cuts in early September, and the Buccaneers will presumably take the balance of the campaign to see what he might have to offer heading into next season.
