Senquez Golson: Let go by Raiders
Golson was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Despite being a second-round pick in 2015, Golson has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his career and has yet to see the field in a regular-season game. The Raiders opted to give him a shot this offseason, but Golson won't even make it to training camp with the team, which doesn't bode well for his chances of making a final roster elsewhere following his release.
