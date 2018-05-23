Golson was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Despite being a second-round pick in 2015, Golson has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his career and has yet to see the field in a regular-season game. The Raiders opted to give him a shot this offseason, but Golson won't even make it to training camp with the team, which doesn't bode well for his chances of making a final roster elsewhere following his release.