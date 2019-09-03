Seth Lobendahn: Reaches injury settlement

Lobendahn (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Jets on Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.

Lobendahn began training camp on the reserve/PUP list and it appears his undisclosed injury was not progressing enough for the Jets to keep him around.

