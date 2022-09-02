The Jaguars signed Williams to their practice squad Friday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Williams, who was waived by Denver prior to the NFL's 53-man roster deadline, will now provide added depth for Jacksonville should any of the team's wide receivers miss time. During his rookie campaign, Williams struggled to produce in the stat sheet, as he caught just one pass for 34 yards in two games played.
More News
-
Broncos' Seth Williams: Back at practice•
-
Broncos' Seth Williams: Not active at practice•
-
Broncos' Seth Williams: Records one catch in rookie season•
-
Broncos' Seth Williams: Signs with active roster•
-
Broncos' Seth Williams: Bumped up from practice squad•
-
Seth Williams: Restored from COVID list•