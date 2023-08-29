The Jaguars waived Williams on Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Williams was a sixth-round pick in 2021 by Denver, but he failed to make the Broncos' initial 53-man roster last year after appearing in just two games as a rookie. The wideout spent all of 2022 on Jacksonville's practice squad and was never elevated. Williams could be looking at a similar role in 2023 if he clears waivers.