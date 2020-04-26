Sewo Olonilua: Joining Dallas

Olonilua is expected to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 6-foot- 2, 232-pound back is set to remain in Texas after completing his collegiate career at TCU. Olonilua rush 134 times for 537 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown during his senior season.