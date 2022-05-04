The Cowboys waived Olonilua (neck) on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Olonilua sustained a neck injury during last year's preseason Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers and was ruled out for the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for the undrafted fullback out of TCU, who was expected to garner a sizable role during the preseason and had a good chance of making the roster with a solid showing. Olonilua was poised to compete for a roster spot again this season after declaring his rehab was going well, but the Cowboys will opt to stick Nick Ralston -- who made four appearances last season -- as their top fullback heading into training camp.