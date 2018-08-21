Salmon (ankle) was waived with an injury designation Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Salmon is nursing an unspecified ankle injury and will revert to injured reserve if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...