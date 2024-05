Brown (ankle) was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown spent all last season on IR, but he was waived without an injury designation, so he should be considered healthy moving forward. The 25-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2023 and was working to earn a spot on the Titans roster when he suffered the injury in a preseason contest.