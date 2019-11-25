Shakial Taylor: Parts ways with Indianapolis
Taylor (ankle) was waived by the Colts on Monday.
Taylor missed Thursday's loss to the Texans due to the ankle injury and will now be losing his roster spot. The undrafted rookie saw action in five games this season for the Colts and could join the team's practice squad if he clears waivers, assuming he's healthy enough to do so.
