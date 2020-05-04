Play

Soto has been waived by the Seahawks, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Soto signed with the Cowboys last offseason after an impressive showing in the now defunct AAF. However, he never earned a spot on their 53-man roster. The journeyman ultimately found his way to the Seahawks' practice squad, but he's now been let go and will be forced to find a new opportunity.

