The Seahawks waived Luani on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Luani was let to to free up a roster spot for wideout Keenan Reynolds, who was activated to provide depth while Doug Baldwin (knee) sits out. The 24-year-old made 18 tackles for the Raiders in 2017.

