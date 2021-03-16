site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Shamar Stephen: Released by Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Mar 16, 2021
Stephen was released by the Vikings on Tuesday.
Stephen has played six of his seven
NFL seasons with the Vikings and has career totals of 173 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The 30-year-old interior defensive lineman will hope to latch on with another team in free agency. More News
