Thomas, who was ejected from Thursday's preseason game due to an unnecessary roughness penalty, was released by the Colts on Saturday.

On Thursday, Thomas lowered his helmet and delivered a blatantly illegal hit on a defenseless Seahawks receiver. While it isn't clear if his release is a direct result of the transgression, Thomas is nonetheless a free agent yet again and will look to find a new home in advance of the regular season.

