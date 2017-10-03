Shamarko Thomas: Opportunity in Buffalo
Thomas signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
The Bills have done some roster shuffling in the defensive backfield, with Colt Anderson being moved to IR and Robert Blanton being released, while Thomas and fellow Tuesday signee Trae Elston will apparently compete for depth looks or special teams action.
