Shane Bowman: Waived-injured by Bucs
Bowman (ankle) was waived-injured by the Buccaneers on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bowman signed with the Buccaneers a little over a week ago after originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in May. He played in Tampa Bay's preseason win over Miami last Friday but it's unknown when he suffered the ankle injury.
