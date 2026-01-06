The Chiefs waived Buechele on Monday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Buechele spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Bills' practice squad before being signed to the Chiefs' active roster in late December. He served as Kansas City's backup quarterback for the final two games of the regular season behind Chris Oladokun, but Buechele ended up playing in the second half of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raiders, when he completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards while adding a four-yard carry. Assuming he clears waivers, Buechele will have the opportunity to reunite with the Bills on the practice squad or join another playoff team in need of a scout-team quarterback.