Buechele is expected to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Buechele begin his collegiate career at Texas but eventually lost the starting gig to future 2021 draftee Sam Ehlinger. After moving on to SMU, Buechele led the team to a 17-6 record over the last two seasons while completing 63.8 percent of his passes, averaging 305.4 yards per game and posting a 57:16 TD:INT. With the Chiefs, he'll compete for reps with Jordan Ta'amu and Anthony Gordon behind unquestioned No.1 QB Patrick Mahomes and his backup Chad Henne.