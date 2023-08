Buechele was added to the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.

Buechele spent his first two seasons on the Chiefs' practice squad after going undrafted in 2021. He never actually suited up for a game during his stint in KC and will now look for a fresh start in Buffalo. He finished his five-year collegiate career with 11,660 yards and 87 touchdowns to go along with 478 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground for both Texas and SMU.