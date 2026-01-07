Buffalo signed Buechele to the practice squad Wednesday.

Buechele spent the majority of the 2025 regular season on the Bills' practice squad, and he now returns to the unit as Buffalo prepares to begin the postseason with a wild-card round matchup against Jacksonville on Sunday. Due to being poached by Kansas City late December, Buechele got an opportunity to play the second half of the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Raiders in Week 18, in which he completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards while rushing once for four yards. He served as Kansas City's backup quarterback for the final two games of the regular season.