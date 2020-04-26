Shane Leatherbury: Joins Arizona

Leatherbury is expected to sign with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout spent the last three seasons at FCS-level Towson and caught 52 passes for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019. Leatherbury will likely be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.