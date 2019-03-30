Shane Lechler: Announces retirement
Lechler officially retired from the NFL on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chroniclereports.
The former Texans and Raiders punter evidently celebrated his retirement at a party attended by numerous former and current NFL players, confirming the 42-year-old would be hanging up his cleats. The seven-time Pro Bowler and nine-time All-Pro will likely join Ray Guy as the only other punter in the Hall of Fame when he's eligible.
