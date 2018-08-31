Lecher was waived by Houston on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lecher, a seven-time Pro Bowler, ranked second in the league in average yards per punt (49.0) last year. Cut by the Texans and entering his 19th season in the NFL, it's conceivable that another team could take interest in the 41-year-old as solid option on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories