Ray had a visit with the Raiders recently, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports that the free-agent pass rusher visited Indianapolis a few weeks ago -- presumably before the team signed Justin Houston. Ray is a first-round pick (2015) with an eight-sack season (2016) to his name, but a combination of injuries and superior talent on the Denver roster limited him to 19 appearances (seven starts) and two sacks the past two seasons. He might have a shot at a starting job in Oakland, where the depth chart at defensive end is barren.

