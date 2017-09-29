Shane Smith: Waived by Giants
Smith was waived by the Giants on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Smith made the Giants' original 53-man roster as rookie and saw snaps in each of New York's first three games. He did not record any stats, however, and will look to find opportunity on another team's active roster.
