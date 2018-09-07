Shane Vereen: Agrees to injury settlement

The Saints released Vereen (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The reason for Vereen's placement on IR on Aug. 31 was never revealed, but the running back will recover away from the team for an unknown amount of time. Once the terms of the settlement are up, he'll be eligible to re-sign with the Saints. Before then, though, he can join another organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories