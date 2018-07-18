Shane Vereen: Headed to New Orleans
Vereen is joining the Saints, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Saints have been looking at veteran running backs ever since the announcement of Mark Ingram's four-game suspension, previously showing interest in the likes of DeMarco Murray and Jamaal Charles. The team ultimately settled on Terrance West and now Vereen, a pass-catching specialist who averaged just 3.6 yards on 45 carries and 5.8 yards on 44 receptions for the Giants last season. The Saints likely will give Alvin Kamara more work on early downs while Ingram serves his suspension, potentially opening up a few snaps for Vereen in obvious passing situations. The 29-year-old will first need to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, competing with West, Boston Scott, Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) for what likely will be two or three jobs.
