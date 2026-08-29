The Bills released Zylstra on Saturday.

Zylstra signed a one-year deal with the Bills in May. The tight end's first stint away from the Lions, where he spent the first four years of his career, will end without a 53-man roster spot. The 29-year-old played in all three preseason games, catching four of his eight targets for 33 yards. Zylstra will now be subject to waivers through Sunday's cutdown day and into Monday. If the tight end remains unclaimed through Monday, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.