Detroit reverted Zylstra to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Zylstra was summoned to the active roster ahead of the Week 9 win over the Packers and played five special-teams snaps as well as 16 of a possible 62 offensive snaps. That put him well behind Brock Wright's 50 snaps but ahead of James Mitchell's 13. Zylstra made the most of his one target Sunday, hauling in a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. With T.J. Hockenson now with Minnesota, it wouldn't be surprising to see Zylstra be elevated again for Week 10.