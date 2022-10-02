site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Shane Zylstra: Waived by Lions
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
Zylstra was waived by Detroit on Saturday.
Zylstra was active for each of Detroit's first three games but didn't log an offensive statistic. He was on the field for a significant number of snaps on special teams, which could help him find another opportunity around the league.
