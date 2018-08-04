Shaneil Jenkins: Heads for waiver wire
Jenkins (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jets on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Jets were Jenkins' fifth NFL team and he has yet to play a snap. His stint in New York lasted less than a week as he couldn't overcome this injury. Jenkins is expected to clear waivers and revert back to injured reserve.
