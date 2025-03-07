Houston released Mason on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Mason has played in 32 games for the Texans over the last two seasons, but the team has now opted to part ways with the veteran. He'll turn 32 in August, but he may look like an appealing choice to some teams looking for stability on their offensive line.
