Shaquem Griffin: Picks up Combine invite
Griffin received an invite to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Chase Goodbread of NFL.com reports.
It was a long time coming for Griffin, who was a dominant player in college despite having his left hand amputated at age four as a result of being born with amniotic band syndrome. Griffin won AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was a first-team All-AAC defender once again in his senior year in 2017. He turned in another strong showing last week during the leadup to the Senior Bowl, earning the top overall player award for his practice performances. However, he was still without an invite to the Combine as of Tuesday. Now that Griffin will be heading to Indianapolis, he'll have yet another opportunity to bolster his draft stock and prove to scouts that he can stick at the next level despite having just one hand.
