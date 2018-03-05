Shaquem Griffin: Turning heads at NFL Combine

Griffin (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Combine, the fastest mark for a linebacker since 2006.

Griffin was a late addition to the combine but left the event having created one of the biggest storylines of the weekend. The two-time All-AAC defender undoubtedly boosted his draft stock because of it -- especially with NFL defenses trending towards speed-prioritized concepts. However, it's still unlikely he hears his name called before Day 3.