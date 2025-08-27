Shaquill Griffin: Cut loose by Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.
Griffin made Seattle's initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he will now hit the open market after the team claimed Derion Kendrick off waivers Wednesday to replace him. The cornerback played in all 17 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2025, and he will likely find another suitor in the near future.
