Griffin was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Griffin made Seattle's initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he will now hit the open market after the team claimed Derion Kendrick off waivers Wednesday to replace him. The cornerback played in all 17 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2025, and he will likely find another suitor in the near future.

