The Jaguars released Griffin on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
As expected, Griffin and the Jaguars have officially parted ways following his two-season stint in North Florida. Although the 2019 Pro-Bowler appeared in just five games this past campaign due to a combination of hip and back injuries, he'll likely be one of the most sought-after cornerbacks throughout this year's free agency.
