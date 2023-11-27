Leonard has a visit scheduled with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The three-time Pro Bowler was waived by the Colts on Nov. 21. Leonard has a visit scheduled for one week after that date with a Dallas team that could be looking to bolster a linebacker group that has been thinned by season-ending injuries to Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and DeMarvion Overshown (knee).