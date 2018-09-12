Wright is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran cornerback was cut by the Raiders ahead of Week 1 after spending the preseason with them. Before that, Wright spent the 2017 in Buffalo, recording 44 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble. He won't likely play a major role on Houston's defense at first, but will provide some veteran presence in the secondary.