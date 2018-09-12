Shareece Wright: Plans to sign with Texans
Wright is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The veteran cornerback was cut by the Raiders ahead of Week 1 after spending the preseason with them. Before that, Wright spent the 2017 in Buffalo, recording 44 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble. He won't likely play a major role on Houston's defense at first, but will provide some veteran presence in the secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...