Play

Finch (undisclosed) was waived Tuesday due to a failed physical.

Finch was waived by Tennessee over the weekend and, after claiming him Monday, it appears the Bengals have now found out why the Titans may have let him go. It's not clear what kind of health issue the 24-year-old may be dealing.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends