The Titans waived Finch on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans needed depth at running back since Derrick Henry (hamstring) is questionable, so Finch had to be let go to make room. The 24-year-old Finch has played in eight games this year, recording 13 tackles and two sacks. If he clears waivers, he should land on the practice squad.

