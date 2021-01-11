Hamilton was waived from injured reserve by Washington on Monday.
Hamilton missed the last three games due to an elbow injury, and Washington made the decision to waive the 25-year-old. He posted 21 tackles (14 solo) throughout his 13 games this season.
More News
-
Football Team's Shaun Dion Hamilton: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Football Team's Shaun Dion Hamilton: Sustains elbow injury•
-
Football Team's Shaun Dion Hamilton: Set for increased role•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Career high in tackles•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Notches first sack of season in win•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: On track for season opener•