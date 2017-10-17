Shaun Draughn: Works out with Saints
Draughn had a workout with the Saints on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle
Draughn dealt with an ankle injury in the offseason and was released by the Giants at roster cutdowns in September. The Saints did just trade Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals so the workout makes sense, but barring an injury, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara likely have a stranglehold on the Saints backfield snaps, even if New Orleans has further interest in Draughn..
