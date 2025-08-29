The Bears released Wade (undisclosed) from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wade had been placed on season-ending IR due to an undisclosed injury Aug. 12, but he'll now be able to sign with another team and play this year once he gets healthy. The 26-year-old cornerback hasn't logged a snap in an NFL regular-season contest since 2023, when he played in 14 contests with the Patriots, recording 23 tackles and one defensed pass.