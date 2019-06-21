The Buccaneers waived Wilson (undisclosed) on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Wilson caught on with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie last year, playing 51 snaps on special teams and 22 on offense in five games, before a shoulder injury set him to injured reserve in November. He then was sidelined for June minicamp with an unspecified injury, missing out on a key opportunity to make a good impression on Tampa's new coaching staff. The team is left with five running backs on its roster -- Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones, Andre Ellington, Dare Ogunbowale and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson.

