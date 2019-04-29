Shawn Bane: Heading to Atlanta

The Falcons are expected to sign Bane as an undrafted free agent.

Bane attended Northwest Missouri State, where he started all 13 games, hauling in 48 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. The Bearcat product also finished third all-time at the program in punt return average (11.9), which would certainly add to his value. Expect Bane to face a tough task of sealing a roster spot in 2019 for the Falcons.

