Shawn Bane: Heading to Atlanta
The Falcons are expected to sign Bane as an undrafted free agent.
Bane attended Northwest Missouri State, where he started all 13 games, hauling in 48 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. The Bearcat product also finished third all-time at the program in punt return average (11.9), which would certainly add to his value. Expect Bane to face a tough task of sealing a roster spot in 2019 for the Falcons.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...